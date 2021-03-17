The incidence rate of COVID-19 cases continued to drop for the third day in a row despite two new deaths reported by the Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the two new deaths included a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both from Temple. These deaths bring the county’s total to 403.
The incidence rate dropped to 90.7 cases per 100,000 people, down from Tuesday’s rate of 91.8 cases per 100,000.
The drop in the incidence rate is due to a falling number of new cases, with active cases in the county now at 329.
“Our current case total for all time is 21,094 with 20,362 recoveries,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Robison-Chadwell said the county is currently doing good getting the number of infections down but the situation still needed to be monitored following spring break.