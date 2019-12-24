Since the Christmas meal can be similar to Thanksgiving’s, the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope decided to make a change in its holiday feast.
When the community arrived Monday night at the Center of Hope they were greeted with the aroma of chilies, cumin and corn tortillas.
More than 200 people showed up for the Thanksgiving meal and it seemed as if they all showed up at once. At this meal, Salvation Army clients ate at 4:30 p.m., making room for the visitors.
Ebony Freeman, director of operations at McLane Center of Hope, said volunteers were already preparing to-go meals for those who preferred not to stay or had to get to work.
Martha Sapp, lead cook at the Center of Hope, had suggested they come up with a different meal, Freeman said.
The clients discussed the options and came up with Mexican, she said.
The meal consisted of beef and chicken enchiladas, refried beans, rice, salad and pumpkin pie.
Brianna Shine was in the food line handing out condiments, such as pico de gallo.
Shine brought her family with her to volunteer at the meal.
“I believe we’ll make this an annual tradition,” Shine said.
Shine said Revamp Salon, where she works, had collected canned goods for the Salvation Army’s food pantry and wanted to do more.
Tammy Bowers and Michelle Brown showed up for the Christmas meal after having seen the announcement for it at Feed My Sheep, earlier in the day.
Brown and Bowers live in the neighborhood.
Bowers said the meal was delicious.
Brown, a lifelong Temple resident and a graduate of Temple High, had gastric bypass surgery recently and is on liquids.
“I’m taking the meal to my son,” Brown said. “I tried a little bite and it didn’t go down well.”
She can have pureed food starting Dec. 31. After that she moves on to meals made up of very small portions.
“I started the pre-op diet before Thanksgiving. It consisted of two protein drinks. Dinner was a cup of vegetables and three ounces of lean meat,” Brown said.
Brown lost 25 pounds on the per-op diet and six pounds after the surgery.
Other than the pain after the surgery, Brown said she can feel the difference with the weight loss.
“I’ve been big all of my life,” she said. “The expected change unnerves me.”
Most of the medications she was on for prediabetes and blood pressure prior to the surgery have been stopped.
“It’s not an easy process,” Brown said. “I don’t regret it.”
Bowers is thin and said she stays that way because she’s always moving.
“I’m so grateful for McLane Center of Hope,” she said. “They feed me extra food and I’ve put on about six pounds.”
Bowers said she’s been through some difficult times, including the death of her mother in October.
“I cried for two years watching her suffer,” she said. “She was ready to go.”
Brown said she donated to Salvation Army when she was working. She also made donations to Martha’s Kitchen, the shelter that was located where the Center of Hope now stands.
“I was homeless one time and ended up in a women’s shelter in Copperas Cove” for a couple of weeks with her two children, she said.
Years back, Brown was evicted from her apartment for letting a woman, who had been evicted earlier, into her apartment.
“I was out of the shelter in three weeks,” she said. “There were mothers there who were pregnant and had tiny babies who needed the rooms more than me. I had two kids, but I had a little income coming in.”
Bowers said she feels she was put on this earth to help someone and she believes it will be children.
As people left the Salvation Army on Monday following the dinner they could select some socks to take with them.