Suzy Smith-Atkins sews for 12 hours a day.
For weeks, the Temple resident has been making medical masks for doctors, nurses, hospital staff, clinics and patients, just to name a few.
Smith-Atkins made more than 1,500 masks in two weeks for various places, such as the pediatric intensive care unit at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, her child’s pediatric clinic, a dentist office, family and friends, she said Thursday. She also made masks for hospitals in Waco and San Angelo.
Smith-Atkins recently sewed 205 masks for field workers with Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services.
Although she was working on masks for 12 hours a day, she had to slow down some. Instead of an average of 100 masks per day, she now is averaging 50-75, Smith-Atkins said.
Her sons Aiden, 11, and Liam, 6, and her husband and mother are helping with the masks, too.
She and her family follow strict shelter-in-place guidelines, too, and she pays for the fabric and elastic unless someone wants to donate fabric.
“God would never ever want me to charge for something that could protect another one of his children,” she said.
She said she won’t stop making masks until the need is over.
“The need is crazy,” she said.
No efforts are too small when it comes to helping people and groups overcome life-threatening situations such as COVID-19, Smith-Atkins said, adding that some people are charging up to $25 per mask.
Mask sewing group
A Facebook group named Bell County Medical Masks Sewing Group had more than 730 members Thursday. The group’s purpose was to help those making free medical masks to donate.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple continues to need more masks as they care for people who are sick with COVID-19.
To that end, the hospital provided detailed instructions on how to make them. When they’re finished, the masks can be brought to the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd., across the street from the Temple hospital. Collection bins are located in the hotel lobby.
If the masks are already made and you’re in one of the more at-risk groups, email info@firsttemple.org to schedule a pickup from your doorstep.
The Mayborn College of Health Sciences at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on March 23 donated thousands of personal protective equipment items to the hospital to help lighten the national shortage caused by COVID-19.
Executive Dean Dr. Colin Wilborn was contacted last week by hospital representatives to see if the university had any personal protective equipment to share, so Wilborn talked to other college leaders to see what was available.
The university provided about 2,000 masks, 350 gowns, 75 boxes of gloves and three cases of hand sanitizer to the hospital, and Wilborn delivered the supplies Monday.
The masks are intended to be worn alone or over an N95 mask — which are used for medical procedures — for isolation precautions to extend N95 use. The donated masks are intended to be used again after laundering. However, if an N95 is visibly soiled, it has to be discarded, according to the assembly instructions.
What it takes to make a mask
The supplies needed for the masks may be things already found at home — breathable, water-repellant fabric; straight pins; white or black elastic — one-quarter inch or three-eighths inch wide; thimbles; fabric scissors; heavy paper to make 9-inch by 15-inch mask patterns; cardboard; thread; and a sewing machine, according to instructions provided by the hospital.
It takes about three minutes each for cutting fabric, pinning, cutting elastic, quality control and distribution. The mask’s sewing will take about seven minutes.
Elastic is in short supply, according to Heart of Texas Goodwill. The elastic found in fitted bed sheets works well to make the masks, according to Serina Cole, vice present and spokeswoman.
Bring Goodwill your old, tired and worn fitted sheets, Cole urged.
Goodwill will collect the fitted bed sheets, remove the elastic and donate it to people making and donating medical face masks to local hospital and clinics.
Drop-off locations for the sheets include Temple Job Connection, 4108 S. 31st St., Suite A; Belton Job Connection, 2601 Commerce St.; Killeen Job Connection, 4004 E. Stan Schlueter Loop; and Waco Job Connection, 1700 S. New Road.
Smith-Atkins was excited when old, fitted bed sheets were mentioned because she has a closet full of them, she said.
“Elastic is very hard to find,” Smith-Atkins said.
She has used alternatives such as head bands and ponytail bands because people wear the masks sometimes 12-15 hours per day and the skin over the ears is becoming irritated, she said.