BELTON — Math teacher Justin Truitt wants his students frustrated.
He teaches pre-calculus at Belton High School. Math can often make students want to pull their hair out, but Truitt has good reason to get students near that point.
His class is part of OnRamps, a University of Texas at Austin-backed program in which students get high school and college credits in a collegiate-style class. The current semester is the first time the Belton Independent School District has offered an OnRamps class.
“The class is designed to take them right up to the frustration level and then for me to help ease them back down by scaffolding that instruction, by delivering those hints, by giving different pieces of the puzzle to help them figure out that puzzle on their own,” Truitt said.
The program — available in 195 school districts and 392 campuses — is similar to a dual-enrollment class in which students get high school and college credits. But unlike those classes, students are not required to accept the college credit.
“One unique benefit to an OnRamps course is when they enroll in the course, students aren’t committing to the course landing on their college transcript. They get to decide whether that happens after they see what grade they earn,” said Deanna Lovesmith, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. “This ability to decide if the credit will be on their college transcript takes away any risk of jumping in feet first to give a college-level class a try. It’s a safe place to have a first college experience.”
Belton ISD is one of two Bell County school districts that offer the OnRamps program. The other is Salado ISD, according to UT-Aus-tin.
Another benefit is the program is its cost.
“The cost on the OnRamps course is also less prohibitive at $149, or $99 for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. Other programs can cost from $300 to upwards of $500,” Lovesmith said. “For this first year, Belton ISD covered $100 for each student enrolling in the OnRamps course.”
‘More independent’
Truitt recruited 29 students to be part of his class. They are a mix of students who were in advanced courses and those who were in regular classes.
Junior Meredith Schlaefer, 16, signed up for it because she wanted to be exposed to a college-level course in the comfort of high school.
“I wanted to see the difference between the dual credit and OnRamps classes,” Meredith said. “Having the two different sides and getting to experience the differences between the two, I feel like it’s a great way to prepare myself for college.”
The class is challenging. Junior Anna Cox, 16, said this class is unlike any other course she has taken.
“The most challenging part of this course is having to be more independent of what I learn,” Anna said. “I am used to being fed the information instead of having to rely on classmates and myself to learn about new topics. Neither way of teaching is necessarily bad, they are just different.”
Truitt does that on purpose. He wants his students challenged at the college level to set them up for success for when they graduate and enter the real world — whether that be at a university, trade school, military or job.
“They’re figuring out what they need to do to be successful,” Truitt said. “It’s very encouraging to me to know that I’m not going to have to have to worry about these kids when they leave high school. They’re going to be successful in whatever they choose to do just by sticking it through this program and figuring out what they need to do to be successful.”
‘He is teaching you’
Truitt uses a teaching method called inquiry-based learning. In other words, the students drive the learning process rather than him.
“In class, my students are working collaboratively in groups to discover the content for the day,” he said. “I give them an exploration assignment and they’re working together to figure out what this content is. They’re really digging down deep into the content — probably deeper than they ever have in a math class before.”
This was an unfamiliar approach for the Belton High School students.
“I believe this new environment was challenging at first because we’re all like, ‘He’s not teaching us the way that we’re used to,’” Meredith said. “He is teaching you — you’re just having to work harder to get to where you want to be.”
Junior Kara Shin, 16, said the student-driven learning experience has been the best part of the class.
“My favorite part of this class is that we get to interact with each other. Other teachers say, ‘Today, we will be interacting with each other,’ but it’s not full interaction — the teacher is still a big part of your assignment,” Kara said. “In this class, it’s all student work and we all get to learn and figure it out together.”
Truitt’s teaching method is effective, Meredith said.
“I think working with other students, we’re able to connect better and see like, ‘Oh, you’re struggling here and I’m better here.’ We can help each other in that way,” she said.
Like any other class, OnRamps students will hit a roadblock they do not know how to tackle. Rather than telling the students how to solve a difficult assignment, Truitt throws more questions at his students.
“He uses the answers to reword it and he questions you so you have to piece the puzzles together to where your answer is supposed to be,” Meredith said. “That can be frustrating, but it helps you understand the process of how to get to the correct answer.”
Truitt has seen that happen countless times this semester. He’s even seen his more reluctant students help out his more confident students.
“Building off of each other like that is a powerful, powerful tool,” Truitt said.
‘It’s preparing you’
Truitt wants to see Belton ISD eventually expand OnRamps.
“My ultimate goal is to see it grow,” he said. “OnRamps has a lot of different courses that could be offered at the high school level.”
The pre-calculus class is one of 13 courses available through UT-Austin’s OnRamps program. Other classes include computer science, writing, U.S. history and other science and math courses.
“We started this year with offering ‘Discovery Precalculus’ with the idea that by taking pre-cal, our students would be able to start thinking about whether they want to pursue a STEM field in college or not,” Lovesmith said, referring to the science, technology, engineering and math field. “We also wanted to collect feedback from our teachers and students on their experience with OnRamps.”
This year, Lovesmith said, is just the beginning of Belton ISD’s partnership with the OnRamps program.
“I think we are all prepared for going out into the real world,” Meredith said. “Not only are you learning math skills, but I believe it’s preparing you for simple life skills — like not giving up when things get hard and always pushing yourself to do better. It’s not all about math. You’re also learning and working together.
“It’s preparing you for other things that you’re expected to do in life.”