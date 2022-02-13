One thing for certain, any conversation with the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr., who died Feb. 6, would always angle toward his love and pride in his high school alma mater, T.B. Harris High School in Belton.
Harris was Belton’s all-black high school up until 1966, when the schools were integrated. The school was named in memory of principal and teacher Thomas Breckenridge Harris (1853-1907), who assumed the job in 1890. During his tenure, the school was known as West Belton School and included all grades under one roof. The name was changed after Harris’ untimely death.
Although educational opportunities were limited and underfunded through the mid-20th century, black students living in cities received better learning and their teachers better pay than those living in rural Bell County as public education was spotty.
As early as 1882, the Belton Public Free Schools authorized repairs to the West Belton School and hired one teacher for all grades — Laura S. Duncan McGee (1869-1944) at a monthly salary of $35. Her husband, Alexander H. McGee (1847-1927), was the school janitor.
In the first half of the 20th century, Bell County was on par with other counties — not exactly progressive, but able to educate most of its rural students.
However, some school sessions lasted only three or four months each year because students worked in the fields with their parents.
Records of these county black schoolhouses are mostly lost except for the 1976 “History of Bell County Public
Schools,” a compendium of essays by and about students and their teachers from the late 1800s through the mid-20th century.
Texas’ history with black public school education was rooted in the aftermath of slavery and stymied by segregation laws that gradually tightened after the War Between the States. Although Reconstruction attempted to eliminate segregation, the 1876 Constitution reestablished the policy but made “separate but equal” provisions for each.
Thus, Bell County paralleled the state’s segregation policies. Local educator Lela Butler, who grew up during those segregated years, told a group of students in 2018, “There were places we could not go, there were things we could not experience, there were things we could not be a part of.”
In the 1920s to 1930s, the average school term for black children was four days shorter than whites, and Texas spent about a third less in teacher salaries and associated expenses.
Some black schools flourished. Holland Colored School, for example, had electric lights and indoor running water. However, Pecan Colored School No. 59 about five miles away was in the middle of the pasture and had no lights or water. Holland and Pendleton Colored School benefited from active parent support. Other schools had little or none because parents worked great distances from the schools.
Heidenheimer’s black students also fared better. Tonsetta Bouldin (1895-1992) recalled her 20 years of teaching at Heidenheimer’s all-black school “a challenge, but I enjoyed every bit of it. No regret.”
Her one-room school building also served as a church on Sundays. About 25 students sat on 10 benches but with no desks for writing. A small table served as the teacher’s desk. Children brought their own drinking cups.
When Heidenheimer’s white school merged with the Academy School District in 1954, the black school continued as it had for the past half century. Then, it moved into the larger building abandoned by white students. The bigger school was a source of pride for students and their parents, and black students took full use of the extra room. Bouldin said they had “swings, croquet set, volleyball net and softball diamond.”
Another plus: a kitchen for preparing hot lunches.
“After we moved into the big school … I could leave an older student in charge while I went to the store to get something for soup,” Bouldin said. “Hot lunches were valuable in many ways. When each pupil carried his lunch to school, the poor children were easily identified, but all of them ate nourishing food when we had hot soup.”
Hot lunches also were a godsend for children at Pendleton Colored School. Parents donated a cook stove and pots, and the teacher prepared the meals with donated food. Men carried water for cooking and dishwashing.
Isolated locations of many of the rural schools also created hardships.
Elizabeth Goer (1918-1993), who taught at Pendleton Colored School for 10 years, recalled when the school’s roof caught fire from the coal stove. She immediately ordered the children outside with their books. She also dispatched two boys to the nearest farmhouse for help.
Then, before she realized it, two other boys ran inside the burning building to salvage what they could. They unbolted desks and blackboards, managing to save most of the furnishings while the cinders flew around them. The building was a total loss, but thanks to the boys who braved the flames, the fully furnished school reopened the next day in a nearby church.
Because school buildings for black students were often ramshackle, wooden structures, fire always was a hazard. For example, the West Belton High School was destroyed by fire three times, the last being 1945. It was replaced the next year by the present structure, now called the Harris Community Center.
Willie Greene, writing about her years at Lost Prairie Colored School No. 14, located near Ratibor, said school districts often underestimated the need for black schools. Many students remained uncounted when schools were established.
“The difficulty was that the census takers didn’t go back in the fields to the small shacks which looked like sheds. When they did, the entire family might be out in the field working,” she said.
Greene recalled that early in the 20th century local white farmers donated used texts.
When the state started providing free texts in 1917, the farmers were concerned the children would tear up the books.
“They soon found out the black children treasured those books and wouldn’t dream of marking them or letting younger children touch them,” Greene said.