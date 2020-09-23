Those seeking mental health help in Central Texas now have a new place to turn as Canyon Creek Behavioral Health is opening in Temple.
The new facility is located at 1201 Canyon Creek Drive in Temple and will provide behavioral health services for adolescents, ages 12-17, and adults, according to a news release.
The business features a multidisciplinary team that includes Baylor Scott & White Health clinicians.
The business will offer psychological therapy, substance abuse treatment, and telehealth services.
“We are pleased to be working with Baylor Scott & White Health, a premier healthcare system, to provide these critically needed services in Texas,” Robert Lerma, CEO, Canyon Creek Behavioral Health, said in a news release. “Many individuals in our community have been touched by or are suffering with mental health challenges. Our goal is to provide patients and their loved ones with compassionate and high-quality behavioral health care, services and support.”
When fully operational in 2021, the new facility is expected to add more than 360 jobs to the area. For more information about Canyon Creek Behavioral Health visit canyoncreekbh.com.