The Temple Parks and Recreation Department is now registering participants for its annual Camp Holidaze Adventure Camp program. The camp, open to children ages 5-13, will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 21 through Jan. 5 at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
Activities will include archery, hiking, skating, rock wall climbing, outdoor living skills training, and more.
For information or to register, call 254-298-5740.
COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced. The camp will not meet Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.