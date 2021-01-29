Recently appointed Belton school board member Erin Bass will seek a full term for her seat.
Bass on Friday filed for a spot on the May 1 ballot, Belton Independent School District spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. The filing period for the election ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 12.
Bass is seeking her first full three-year term representing Area 2 on the Belton ISD board of trustees.
The Area 4 trustee seat also is slated for the May 1 election. Incumbent Chris Flor, who is nearing the end of his first term, filed for reelection earlier this month.
Bass, a former educator, was appointed to the seat on Jan. 19 to fill the unexpired term of former trustee Dr. Rosie Montgomery, who resigned in December for personal reasons.
Area 2 covers most of the southern half of the district and encompasses Area 3, which is central and south Belton. Area 2 includes rural areas to the east, west and south of Belton city limits as well as the neighborhoods around the Bell County Expo Center and homes north of Sixth Avenue and south of 13th Avenue and the railroad.
Area 4 includes all of West Temple east of State Highway 317 as well as parts of Morgan’s Point Resort and Temple south of FM 2305.