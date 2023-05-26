Lake Belton High School’s class of 2023 was committed to establishing a legacy since their campus first opened its doors in 2020.
“As the crane lifted the final structural beam along the entrance to Lake Belton High School, it also lifted up the names of the future students,” Erica Dawson, Lake Belton High School’s first senior class president, said during a graduation ceremony on Thursday night. “We were the first students to walk through those doors and set the foundation for all of the future Broncos. We have created the culture that this school will carry on for all future seniors.”
Dawson was among the 468 Lake Belton High School seniors to receive their diploma at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton — the largest Belton ISD graduating class this year, as Belton High School had 385 graduating seniors while Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow had 121.
“Senior year taught us the power of adaptability and the importance of cherishing every moment. These qualities will guide us as we enter the next phase of our lives,” Dawson said. “As we venture into the unknown, let us remember the community we have forged, the memories we have created, and the support we have received from our teachers, families, and friends, to make a positive impact on the world.”
Although Lake Belton High School’s class of 2023 was faced with many challenges — which included the COVID-19 pandemic — Katie Bailey, Lake Belton High School’s valedictorian, noted their resilience.
“There were so many changes and challenges for us as a class,” she said. “While our learning was interrupted during our freshman year, this class continued to persevere, despite these shared hardships. No matter what happens, we will continue to adapt and I hope that all of us might step away from the school where we have only ever been the big fish, and gain some of the worldliness and wisdom that can be afforded only by experience and challenge.”
Dalilah Zuniga, Lake Belton High School’s salutatorian, shared that sentiment and called on her fellow graduates to live their lives with kindness, compassion and empathy.
“We have the ability to uplift, inspire, and support those around us, and we should use this ability abundantly,” she said. “Success is not based merely on personal gain, but includes the lasting impact we can leave on the lives of others. By extending a hand of kindness, offering understanding, and embracing the beauty of human connection, we can not only elevate ourselves, but create a world where success is defined by the love and respect we show to all.”
A recording of the Lake Belton High School graduation ceremony will be uploaded to www.bisd.net at a later date.