First Lake Belton High School graduation

The Lake Belton High School class of 2023, the school’s first graduating class, throws their caps in the air at their graduation ceremony Thursday night at the Bell County Expo Center.

 Courtesy of Randy Pittenger

Lake Belton High School’s class of 2023 was committed to establishing a legacy since their campus first opened its doors in 2020.

