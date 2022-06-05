Prepare for a week — or longer — of sweltering Texas heat.
“Hot” is the one-word description the National Weath-er Service uses frequently in its weeklong forecast for Central Texas with temperatures hovering around 100 degrees or more.
Today’s high temperature in Temple is expected to 99 degrees, followed by a forecasted high of 100 on Tues- day. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
However, the heat index today will make it feel like up to 103 degrees when combined with humidity. Winds will be from the south at 15 to 20 mph with some gust up to 30 mph.
Rinse off the sweat and repeat each day this week as it will be about 100 degrees with mostly sunny skies predicted. High temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to be near 102 degrees, but will feel like 105 degrees with the heat index.
The late spring heat wave follows a warm, dry May with some of the hottest temperatures recorded in 12 years, National Weather Service officials said.
Drought conditions ranging from moderate to severe continue to be felt in Bell County as a swath of extreme drought conditions affects areas to the west, including Coryell and Lampasas counties.
Bell County’s two reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — are down more than 4½ feet from their normal elevations, according to state water data. Stillhouse, which was 100% full a year ago, was at 87.2% full Sunday.
Lake Belton, also 100% full this time last year, was just 87.8% full at 589.47 feet above sea level Sunday. The Belton lake level drop has exposed manmade and natural hazards that were once far below the surface of the water.
“A good example of a natural hazard is a sandbar near what is known as Lawson’s Point on Belton Lake,” Clay Church, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said last month. “The sandbar that was 5 feet below the surface, and easily passable, is now 1 foot below the surface, creating an obstacle for most vessels.”
McGregor Park boat ramp remains closed due to low water levels at Lake Belton.
Stage 1 restrictions
Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes are currently under Stage 1 drought watch by the Brazos River Authority and some customers are asked to reduce usage slightly.
The declaration affects reservoirs and related systems within the river authority’s water supply system, according to the agency. “The declaration results from the areas near these reservoirs meeting triggers set in the Brazos River Authority Drought Contingency Plan associated with the Palmer Hydrological Drought Index,” the agency said.
Safety tips
Weather officials and emergency responders recommend people drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning when working outside in the extreme heat.
Don’t leave children or pets inside hot cars, and outdoor pets should be provided shade and plenty of water, the weather service said.
Seek medical attention if you experience heat exhaustion, which can cause general weakness, increased sweating, lightheadedness and clammy skin. Heat stroke, also serious, can cause a body temperature over 104 degrees, rapid heart rate and loss of consciousness.
Cooling off
Seek relief from the heat at Temple’s municipal pools, which opened Saturday for the summer season.
Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. in Temple, will operate from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays until Aug. 14.
Three community swimming pools — Clark Pool, 1808 Curtis B. Elliott Drive; Walker Pool, 2603 N. Third St.; and Summit Recreation Center Pool, 620 Fryers Creek Drive, also are open until Aug. 14.
Sammons Park Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Ave. D, offers senior swim times and classes as well as open swim periods and family swim times.
Temple free splash pads, open until Oct. 2, are at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road; Miller Park, 1919 N. First St.; Jaycee Park, 2302 W. Ave. Z; and Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave.
Belton has two community splash pads that will be open until Labor Day. They are at Harris Community Park, 312 N. Alexander St., and South Wall Tiger Park, 1895 S. Wall St.
The city of Morgan’s Point Resort recently opened its community swimming pool. The pool is at 60 Morgan’s Point Resort Blvd. near Lake Belton.
Temple Lake Park, 14190 FM 2305/West Adams Avenue, has a swim area and 60 picnic sites along Lake Belton on city’s far western city limit.
Summer forecast
This summer’s temperatures could mirror those seen in 2011, the hottest summer on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s 2022 outlook. The NOAA reported that above normal temperatures are typical when there is below-normal precipitation.
The summer, which starts June 21, is expected to be drier than normal in Central Texas since La Nina conditions prevailed in the winter, prompting a significant rainfall deficit.