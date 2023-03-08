Editor’s note: This story is one in a series.
Lisa Lorenz-Bass sums up the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area experience in one simple sentence: “Visiting BLORA is a great way to take a mini vacation without the many miles.”
Just a short drive from both Temple and Killeen, the 2,000-acre park at Fort Hood provides a variety of fun and events for all ages regardless of the time of year.
“We’re open year round,” Lorenz-Bass, outdoor recreation program coordinator for BLORA, said. “We charge by the vehicle so load up the car.”
BLORA is home to 26 miles of mountain bike trails and some of the best hybrid bass fishing in Texas at Lake Belton. That’s just the tip of the iceberg — the park has cottage and pavilion rentals, an enclosed fishing dock, hiking trails, horseback riding lessons, dump stations, ball fields and kayak rentals.
Guests can visit The Tackle Box camp store, which is stocked with bait for the fish and snacks of the fishermen.
“The park is open to the public,” Lorenz-Bass said. “But cottages, camp sites and pavilion rentals require a military or Department of Defense ID.”
Gate fees are $5 per vehicle for DOD ID holders, $2.50 a vehicle for disabled veterans and $10 per vehicle for civilians. Fees are slightly higher during special events.
“On second Saturdays during summer, we have movies in the park. This year, movies will be shown June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12. The movie venue opens up at 8 and the shows will start about 9 p.m.”
Another special summer event is Beach Blast, which will be June 3 at BLORA’s Sierra Beach.
“We’re going to have a giant water balloon slingshot, inflatable water slides and a zip line,” Lorenz-Bass added. “Of course, we will have swimming, but also games, demonstrations, displays and food.”
Fishing at BLORA is open 24 hours a day, every day. Texas fishing laws apply at the park.
BLORA offers a variety of rentals; everything from pavilions for birthday parties and weddings to recreation equipment including volleyballs, footballs, basketballs, Tug-O-War ropes and horseshoe sets.
The mountain bike course/trail and the archery range have minimal access charges for civilians but are free to DOD cardholders.
“Whether you are looking to go camping, fish, relax at the beach or participate in a team building exercise at the Team Challenge Course, BLORA offers a variety of fun for everyone,” she said.
Military families and the public can participate in special events throughout the year including Water Fest, Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt and Nature in Lights — a 5½-mile drive showcasing Christmas lights.
Instead of driving hours away to camp, “You can go over to the Recreation Equipment Checkout Center and rent a camper and bring it out here and you only went 20-30 miles instead of traveling 150-200 miles.”
Lorenz-Bass said the BLORA is a great, inexpensive option for a fun day or weekend.