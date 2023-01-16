Teach a man to fish

Robert Bridges Jr. removes a catfish from his fishing line Tuesday at Miller Pond in Temple. Bridges, who was using canned corn for bait, said the fish “is enough to fill a skillet.”

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Texas Parks & Wildlife released millions of fish into Texas waters last year — including 2.2 million sunshine bass into Lake Belton and 123,165 channel catfish into Stillhouse Hollow.