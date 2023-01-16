Texas Parks & Wildlife released millions of fish into Texas waters last year — including 2.2 million sunshine bass into Lake Belton and 123,165 channel catfish into Stillhouse Hollow.
The department also stocked 352,563 rainbow trout into small lakes, ponds and streams, including healthy populations in several Temple and Belton waters. Other ponds — such as Lions Park and Lake Polk — haven’t been stocked with any fish in about a decade.
Carl Kittel of TP&W’s Inland Fisheries Division, local fish stockings since 2012 included sunshine and Palmetto bass, crosses of white and striped bass. Sunshine bass are a hybrid of female white bass and male stripers, and the Palmetto bass are the opposite — a hybrid cross between a male white bass and a female striper.
Kittel said the Texas rainbow trout stocking program is very popular among anglers looking for a fun fight.
“Since rainbow trout generally do not reproduce in Texas, and because they are unable to survive through the hot summer in most areas, the species is primarily used in winter put-and-take fisheries,” Kittel said.
“Each winter, several hundred thousand rainbows are stocked in community fishing lakes around the state,” he said. “Much enthusiasm is generated by the annual stockings, and on occasion, banks are lined with anglers eager to catch their limit immediately after trout are stocked.”
The Leon River hasn’t received stocker fish since 1991, and the Lampasas River fish populations haven’t been directly bolstered since 1998. However, these rivers have benefited from stockings in Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow.
Kittel said Texas Parks & Wildlife’s 2023 stocking schedule won’t be announced until February.
FISHY BUSINESS
Texas Parks and Wildlife has added the following amounts of fish at local lakes, ponds and other waterways.
Lake Belton
2022: 2.2 million sunshine bass
2021: 51,308 smallmouth bass and 1.2 million sunshine bass
2020: 594,240 sunshine bass
2018: 627,581 Palmetto bass and 5.945 smallmouth bass
2017: 1.02 million Palmetto bass
2016: 909,513 Palmetto bass and 160,740 Florida largemouth bass
2015: 494,926 Palmetto bass
2014: 36,136 Palmetto bass, 171,381 smallmouth bass and 21,699 sunshine bass
2013: 1.2 million Palmetto bass
2012: 20,225 smallmouth bass
Stillhouse Hollow Lake
2022: 123,165 channel catfish
2021: 63,326 Florida largemouth bass
2019: 65,593 Florida largemouth bass
2018: 53,330 smallmouth bass
Miller Park Pond
2022: 881 rainbow trout and 415 channel catfish
2021: 1,520 rainbow trout, 408 channel
2020: 1,117 rainbow trout
2019: 1,367 rainbow trout, 304 channel catfish
2018: 1,468 rainbow trout
2017: 1,138 rainbow trout, 211 channel catfish
2016: 502 rainbow trout
2014: 509 channel catfish
2013: 811 channel catfish
2012: 1,400 rainbow trout and 402 channel catfish
Marvin Fenn Pond
2020: 408 rainbow trout
2019: 303 rainbow trout
2018: 504 rainbow trout
2017: 364 rainbow trout
Lake Polk
2014: 1,087 channel catfish
2012: 1,124 channel catfish
Temple Lions Park Pond
2012: 414 channel catfish
Nolan Creek
2021: 1,458 rainbow trout
2020: 1,626 rainbow trout
2019: 1624 rainbow trout
2018: 2,216 rainbow trout
2017: 1,834 rainbow trout
2016: 1,820 rainbow trout
2015: 2,831 rainbow trout
2014: 1,009 rainbow trout
2013: 4,018 rainbow trout
2012: 1,106 rainbow trout