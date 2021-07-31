One in an occasional series.
The Academy Independent School District qualified for about $800,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding for the upcoming school year, and its superintendent, Billy Harlan, is excited to put those funds to use.
Harlan — who noted how funding was dependent on the district’s Title I enrollment — said the district already has begun the process of applying the funding toward an increased staff that includes interventionists and instructional coaches.
“We’re looking forward to maximizing the dollars that we’re being given for our kids, and my personal opinion is that if you hire the right people … it will affect a student’s learning a lot more than just throwing a program out there,” he told the Telegram.
The Academy ISD superintendent emphasized how the district is currently exploring options to enhance elementary-aged children’s literacy levels, as the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness revealed lower scores in reading.
Testing for third-grade, fourth-grade and sixth-grade reading all showed double-digit decreases from 2019 in the percentage of students that passed their exams, according to data obtained from the Student Assessment Division of the Texas Education Agency.
This upcoming school year, Academy ISD is striving to combat those decreases in reading comprehension — drops that also were apparent in district benchmarks for students in pre-K through second grade.
“One of the biggest things we’ve noticed is a decrease in early childhood reading and that starts in pre-K, so we’re going to be really focused on reading all the way up to third grade,” he said. “Teaching reading is hard in itself, but it’s even harder after being forced into a pandemic situation. We knew that third-grade averages across the state of Texas were going to be down and that’s a result of kids not being in front of teachers.”
Despite some decreases in STAAR scores, Harlan stressed how his students still performed well during an era of COVID-19 and even saw improvements in some of the testing areas.
Academy ISD had a greater percentage of students pass their exams in eighth-grade reading, eighth-grade science, English I and English II than in 2019, according to data obtained from the Student Assessment Division of the Texas Education Agency.
“We all knew that some learning loss was inevitable with how the whole year played out, but we actually beat the state average in most of the testing areas,” he said. “So that’s a good indicator for us … and that’s what most superintendents are looking at.”
Harlan said the Academy ISD community is eager to continue with 100% in-person instruction, which they returned to last year, in 2021-22.
“Last fall our people were begging me to get us back to a normal situation, so they were totally on board to come back to school in person,” he said. “Sometimes school districts have a larger staff where they can dedicate more time to an online (instruction) model, but we just didn’t have that luxury.”
In late June, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath credited school districts such as Academy ISD that prioritized the availability of in-person instruction.
“When students come into Texas public schools, they are well-served by Texas educators — a fact that (STAAR) scores confirm,” he said in a news release.
Moving forward, Harlan said Academy ISD plans to continue with its lengthened instructional days — a learning model the district implemented last year.
“Before there was ever any talk of these ESSER III dollars, we had already put into place some ideas of how to get some intervention, accelerated learning and enrichment times for kids,” he said.
These instructional days, Harlan said, have aligned incredibly well with the legislation in House Bill 4545, which requires accelerated learning for any student who did not pass their STAAR exams.
The statute became effective June 16.
“Accelerated instruction entails either assigning a classroom teacher who is a certified master, exemplary or recognized teacher; or delivering supplemental instruction (e.g., tutoring) before or after school, or embedded in the school day,” according to TEA.
With these plans in place as the upcoming school year quickly approaches, Harlan is eager for what is to come.
“It’s a great thing to be a Bumblebee right now,” he said. “Academy is growing and we’re getting ready to start designs on a new high school. It’s been fun. My two years here at Academy ISD have both been filled with COVID-19, so … we’re really looking forward to trying to have a normal school year.”