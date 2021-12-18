BELTON — Fans braved the damp, chilly weather Saturday to welcome back home the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders as the team returned from winning the NCAA Division III football national championship against the North Central Cardinals in Canton, Ohio.
UMHB won the game 57-24 to earn its second national title in three years.
“Thank you so much,” Crusaders head coach Pete Fredenburg told the crowd at Cummins Field House. “This means so much to our players. These guys did an incredible job representing our school. We’re so proud of our university and our team and our support.”
“That is wild,” David Leigh, Belton mayor pro tem, said. “The city of Belton takes pride in being the home of UMHB.”
Of the Crusaders, he said, “It seems they were a little irritated to be on the road and took it out on North Central.”
Jay and Jan Wise were quick to detain Crusader quarterback Kyle King before he followed his teammates into the field house.
“We’re his godparents,” she said.
Jay used to coach with King’s mom and dad, Wendy and Alvie King, she said.
“He’s our baby,” Jan Wise said. “We go on vacations every year together,” she said of the two families.
The King family has a history of athletics, she said.
“Kyle has been good since he was little,” she said. “He’s always been a competitor.”
Patricia Garibaybartolo of Nolanville said she has two Crusaders: her son, Cesar, who is a junior, and his girlfriend, Shina Ulch, a sophomore. He’s studying to be a pharmacologist and she’s pre-med, Patricia said.
“They went on the family bus,” she said. “So they are somewhere between Kentucky and Tennessee right now.”
She and her family watched the game at home and saw Cesar and Shina on the television screen, she said.
When the score was close at halftime — UMHB led 19-17 — she was a little concerned, she said.
“But they came back and pulled it off,” she said. “They’ve done that quite a bit. Their football team never disappoints. I’ve been following them for several years.”
Steve Wegmann said he’s only been a UMHB fan for 3½ years. That’s how long ago they moved to Belton from Florida, but he said he already knew about UMHB.
“I just follow college football,” he said.
His wife, Susan, is a UMHB dean in online learning, he said, and that’s what brought them to Texas.
He was unable to watch the game but kept up with it on his phone, he said, and was a little concerned at the half.
“But UMHB has always done well in making adjustments at halftime, so they just poured it on,” he said.