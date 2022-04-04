A Central Texas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a 9-year-old in 2015.
Patrick Michael Anness, 52, of Thorndale, was sentenced by 20th District Court Judge John W. Youngblood for a first-degree felony charge of sexual performance by a child under 14.
Anness’s sentencing included that he must serve 15 years before he is eligible for parole. First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price prosecuted the case.
Richard Reiger, an investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, said in an arrest affidavit that he obtained a search warrant on Oct. 7, 2019, for two properties belonging to Anness on the 6000 block of North FM 486 and the 200 block of North FM 3061.
During the search, investigators seized a computer and storage devices, Reiger said.
While searching through the contents of the hard drive, “affiant found a video on the hard drive which depicted Anness and a child obviously younger than 17 years of age,” Reiger said.
The video, shot in 2015, showed Anness undressing the girl before he sexual assaulted her several times, Reiger said.
During an interview, Anness told Reiger that the girl was 9-years-old at the time and confirmed he was on the video. He further said that Donna Marie Calkins, a relative of the child, allowed him to do the abuse.
A forensic examiner interviewed the child, and Reiger said that during the interview, the child said Calkins was present while the video was filmed, and it was Calkins’ idea for her to be undressed.
Calkins was charged with first-degree felony sexual performance with a child. The status of her case was unavailable as of press time.
Other sentences
Other sentences announced by the Milam County District Attorney’s office include:
• Lafayette Morrison, 41, of Cameron, received eight years in prison for lesser burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
• Raul Cruz Perez, 44, of San Antonio, received five years in prison and was ordered to pay $4,255.34 in restitution to the victim for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
• Aaron Wayne Norman, 31, of Rockdale, received three years in prison for possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Logan Bayley Pedigo, 23, of Axtel, received four years in prison and was ordered to pay $21,586 restitution for lesser included burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
• Juan Luis Hernandez, 34, of Mission, received three years in prison on a probation revocation for burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
• Derek Tremayne David, 28, of Rockdale, sentenced to three years in prison for attempted online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.
• Bennett Cornell Moore, 40, of Gause, sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for assault that causes bodily injury with previous convictions, a third-degree felony.
• Tanner Scott Hoffamn, 28, of Rockdale, was sentenced to two years in prison on a probation revocation for possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Stacey David, 55, of Rockdale, received two years in prison for possessing a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and two years for bail jumping, both third-degree felonies.