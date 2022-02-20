BELTON — The city of Belton on Sunday rescinded a water boil notice issued after a water line break Saturday.
“The boil water notice for City of Belton water customers in the vicinity of (Interstate 35) and E. 6th Ave. has been rescinded,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release. “The notice was issued on Saturday following a drop in water pressure that occurred during the repair of a water line on 6th Ave.”
The city advised residents to boil their water after the water line break.
The affected area was west of I-35, east of Continental Street, north of E. Second Ave., and includes the neighborhood of East and West Comay (north of East Sixth Avenue), Palmetto, Forest, Wohleb, River, Live Oak, and Elm Streets.
Residents with questions concerning the notice can contact the Belton Public Works Department at 254-933-5823.