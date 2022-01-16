Cold weather is expected to continue in the Temple area through Tuesday, but for the rest of week the temperature may take a roller coaster ride.
Beginning the work week this morning, the thermometer should be slightly below freezing at around 31 degrees, said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. By this afternoon, the weather should be sunny and a little warmer than it’s been, with a high around 64 degrees.
“And then it’s going to be fairly warm on Tuesday,” Hernandez said. “We’re looking at a high of 75 degrees. That’s 13 degrees above normal.”
Hopefully everybody enjoys the warmer weather, he said, because it will be changing sometime Wednesday when another cold front moves into the area. Most of the cold air in that front will remain in the northeast portion of the country, he said. “For us it will be more of a glancing blow, as opposed to stagnant cold air.”
While the temperature will still be 70 degrees Wednesday morning, he said, it will be falling in the afternoon and get down to freezing that night.
The high Thursday will be 41 degrees, he said. “Those cool temperatures remain through the week,” he said.
Friday’s high will repeat Thursday’s high of 41 degrees.
The chance of any precipitation this week remains low at about 10%, he said, and that would be when the temperature is above freezing.
“It’s something we’ll need to keep an eye on,” he said.
If the area does get any precipitation, there would be some chance of sleet, he said.
“That would be similar to what we had a few days ago, when we had sleet fall,” he said. “But the temperature was in the 40s, so there’s no threat there.”
With an eye on the low temperatures, Temple’s two warming shelter — Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army — remained open through the weekend. They normally open to the homeless on nights when wind chill temperatures fall below freezing, or when it is wet outside and the wind chill temperatures fall to 35 degrees.
Temple Impact normally posts the openings on its Facebook page. The Salvation Army runs up a white flag at noon when the doors will be open that night. The Salvation Army has asked for donations of winter wear to share with the homeless persons who use the shelter.