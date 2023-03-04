Poison Oak Road, a narrow, bumpy two-lane road, someday soon won’t be a head scratcher for motorists.
The well-traveled road that feeds Belton Independent School District’s Charter Oak Elementary will finally be improved — more than three years after the opening of the campus.
A $7.19 million contract to build phase one of the Poison Oak Realignment Project was unanimously approved Thursday by the Temple City Council. Phase one of the project will start where the road meets State Highway 317 and move east until it hits the first of two 90-degree turns, just past the school.
Officials said the winning bid to build phase one of the project was Temple-based Emerson Construction.
Sharon Sesler, a senior project engineer for the city, said the realignment of the road would smooth out the existing curves and add additional amenities.
“Currently, as Poison Oak exists, it has two 90-degree bends, and we are going to try and make that an S-shape curve to straighten out that alignment,” Sesler said.
“Additional improvements also include a drainage conveyance, a 10-foot sidewalk on the north side, utilities, street lighting, landscaping and, I think most importantly, a traffic signal at State Highway 317,” she said.
Officials noted that while the Texas Department of Transportation, which maintains SH 317, has given permission for the traffic signal, it will be the city’s responsibility to build and maintain the light.
Engineers for the city previously estimated this section of the project would cost about $11.4 million to construct, with the winning bid costing more than $4 million less.
Officials said the city received five bids on the project that ranged from the winning bid of $7.19 million to the highest bid of $10.4 million. Mayor Tim Davis commented that is was rare to see all five bids come in under the opinion of probable cost for the project.
The total length of both phases of the project is expected to be about 1.7 miles long, with the improved road eventually intersecting with Old Waco Road to the east.
Officials worked for years to acquire all of the needed right of way acreage for the project, spending approximately $3.44 million.
The tracts, officials said, were acquired from 29 private property owners in addition to the land received from Belton ISD and TxDOT. Several property acquisitions required the use of eminent domain.
Due to the road’s expansion, several homes south of the current road needed to be demolished before roadwork began.
In an interview in 2018, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said the city was moving as quickly as it could to purchase the needed properties for the project.
“We have moved as quickly as we possibly could once BISD let us know they were considering the site in January of 2017,” Myers said. “We began working on accelerating the timeline for Poison Oak. We are just going to have to work hard with residents and parents to do the best we can. Ultimately, we’re going to have a nice, improved road.”
Last year, in September, the Council voted to approve a $257,580 contract with Clark Associates of Temple to design and oversee construction of the project.
Councilwoman Susan Long praised the start of the realignment and said it was something the community there needed.
“This realignment is really good,” she said. “It is long overdue and it is a terrible curve (on the road) and it is dangerous.”