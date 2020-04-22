BELTON — Almost two years after he played with a gun and fatally shot a friend, Elijah Dushun Williams was sentenced Wednesday to five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
Williams, 21, of Temple, was also sentenced to 7 years in prison for the possession of a Penalty Group 1 drug between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Mikhail Jawan Ellis, 18, died June 24, 2018, from a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Williams told Temple Police Department investigators that he pulled the gun’s trigger and slide back and forth when the gun fired and struck Ellis. The two were in the kitchen at Williams’ home in the 1500 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
He was originally held in the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond but was released March 8 after the bond was reduced to a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
He pleaded guilty June 27 to manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
Williams still faces a misdemeanor drug charge, as well as a felony charge of tampering with evidence, according to jail records.