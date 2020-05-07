A suspect is sought by the Temple Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the April 5 burglary of Hawkeye Shooting Academy, 119 N. 19th St.
Named as a suspect was Esteban Allan Aguilar, 18. He is described as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has several facial tattoos.
ATF has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of those responsible, according to ATF Agent Nicole Strong, spokeswoman.
Aguilar has a record of criminal convictions, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
He was arrested Feb. 7, 2018, and adjudicated as a juvenile. Then he was arrested March 9, 2019, on a charge of evading arrest or detention. Aguilar was found guilty in September 2019 and sentenced to three days in jail. All of his charges were in Bell County, the DPS records showed.
Between 11 p.m., and 1 a.m., at least three suspects forced entry into Hawkeye Shooting Academy. Once inside, the suspects stole 30 firearms from the display racks.
The other suspects were described as slim males who are about 18 years old. All wore hoodies and long pants, according to surveillance video.
“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF,” said Fred Milanowski, ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge.
Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information may also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.