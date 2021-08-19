Milam County Sheriff’s officials are searching for six suspects who reportedly stole a cash box out of an ATM in Milano Wednesday morning.
The Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded at about 3:30 a.m. to the CEFCO store, 826 E. Ave. C in Milano in regard to a robbery report.
Six suspects reportedly overtook the store employee and broke into the ATM and took the cash box, officials said.
Milam County Crime Stoppers said the robbery appeared to be coordinated.
Anyone with information can contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-697-8477.