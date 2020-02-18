WACO — A Bruceville-Eddy ISD counselor has been awarded a regional honor.
Stephanie Burkett was recognized Friday as Education Service Center Region 12 Secondary Counselor of the Year at the annual School Counselor Appreciation luncheon in Waco. Garla Montez from Aquilla ISD was named Region 12 Elementary Counselor of the Year.
The award recognizes exemplary school counseling programs and elite school counselors in the region.
Burkett has served as a counselor for 11 years and works with 212 students at Bruceville-Eddy High School.
“I love the kids. If I can make a difference –– one difference –– or get that smile, or give hope; If I can help make a change in someone or give them hope –– that is what drives me every day.” Burkett said in a news release.