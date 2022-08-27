Some Belton ISD parents are questioning the academic relevance of several books in campus libraries after a TikTok post from a Belton Middle School librarian went viral for her support of Banned Books Week — a national campaign that historically has celebrated the freedom to read since 1982.
“I’m sitting here minding my own business the day before school starts and (my principal) comes in and tells me that I need to take down my Banned Books Week display that’s in the library because a parent called him and complained about it,” Mia Wilson, the librarian at Belton Middle School, said in a video posted to her personal TikTok account. “I told him ‘no.’ I was not taking it down because I serve over 700 students, not one student alone, and celebrating Banned Books Week is in our (American Library Association) standards as well as something that every secondary library does in our school district.”
Her video — which can be viewed online at bit.ly/3QQE1K6 — has received more than one million views.
The featured books in Wilson’s display — which challenged students to read two books on the banned or challenged books list in September for prizes — includes
“Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher; “Bridge to Terabithia” by Katherine Paterson; “Are You there God? It’s Me, Margaret “ by Judy Blume; “Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer; “A Complicated Love Story Set in Space” by Shaun David Hutchinson; “Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me” by Mariko Tamaki; “All American Boys” by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds; “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin; “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas; “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli; “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins; “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding; and “George” by Alex Gino. This year, Banned Books Week is Sept. 18-24.
Parents cited five books as inappropriate for children at a recent BISD board meeting — “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Kiss Number 8” by Colleen Venable, “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur and “What Girls Are Made Of” by Elana K. Arnold. Those books are being evaluated for possible removal, the district said
Most of the books mentioned in Wilson’s display also are targeted.
“Belton ISD has received a formal request for all of the books except ‘What Girls Are Made Of.’ These books are part of the (Lake Belton High School) library collection only,” Belton ISD said. “The formally challenged books are in the review process. While in review the books have been removed from the shelves but are available for checkout upon request and with parent consent.”
Wilson, who began working in Belton ISD in 2018, claimed she asked to keep things academic.
“I said, ‘Would you like me to take down the other 10 displays in the library that are not academic?’ because I got one on superheroes and I’m pretty sure there’s no standard on that,” she said. “So I again said, ‘No. I’m not taking it down.’”
The fifth-year Belton ISD educator emphasized how there is an established process in place for parents who want to submit or voice a complaint about a particular book on campus.
“They first have to speak to me because I’m the authority on the subject in the school. No one else holds my position of librarian, and therefore no one else is informed enough to have that conversation and educate parents about the reason why we do the things we do,” said Wilson, who has previously served students as an English teacher, a history teacher and a volleyball coach. “It’s not about taking away parental autonomy. Your kid definitely does not have to read those books. However, this is an opportunity to bring awareness and information and knowledge to kids when they might not otherwise have it.”
She wanted to make one thing especially clear.
“I’m not upset. I’m enraged,” Wilson said. “People want to take away books that largely feature marginalized people.”
Parents speak out
However, several Belton ISD stakeholders disagreed and shared their worries — while armed with posters that displayed graphic pages from the challenged books — with the school board during the public comments portion of a meeting on Monday night.
Belton resident LaDonna Kelley was one of the concerned residents.
“I live in Belton, Texas, and I have two kids that could be going to Belton ISD,” she said. “My eldest son went to school here at (Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow) but the last two years I pulled him out for inappropriate things going on at school. What I’m talking about tonight is an example of why.”
Kelley referenced Wilson’s Banned Books Week display.
“The librarian was complaining that she was asked to take down sexually explicit books that she is encouraging these children to read,” she said. “We’re talking about sixth-graders, seventh-graders and eighth-graders. This is inappropriate. I’m part of this community and it breaks my heart that we’re allowing this to occur.”
Hillary Hickland, a fellow Belton resident, echoed that sentiment.
“I’m not a book burner but these are not public libraries,” she said during the Monday meeting. “These are our schools where parents are entrusting their children’s impressionable hearts and minds, and I’m finding that most people are unaware of this event.”
However, Hickland is aware that not every material that lands on a Banned Books Week campaign carries the same weight.
“The heavy subject matter of ‘Lord of the Flies,’ challenged in the ’70s, is not on the same scale as the sexually explicit content of ‘Beyond Magenta’ — a book that is currently on display in one of our school libraries serving 11- to 14-year-olds,” she said. “Without materials having a shared academic or literary identity, this event is a door for material that is harmful to our students.”
The Belton ISD parent questioned why the district would even participate in Banned Books Week.
“I imagine that the goal would be to raise the level of engagement with students and ideally increase literacy rates, but are we? My concern is that the event is actually working in direct contradiction to the culture we all hope to create in BISD,” Hickland said. “In celebrating controversy, we are sowing seeds of rebellion among our students and division between parents and educators. It is my recommendation that as a district we do not participate in Banned Books Week and remove these promotional displays immediately and entirely.”
Superintendent response
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith responded to the community outrage in a recent letter to parents.
“I want to take a moment to communicate with you about circumstances we are navigating right now,” he said. “As you may have heard, Belton ISD is striving to balance passionate and polarized opinions about library books. During the most challenging times, there are often very few easy answers. The concern about library books is one of those topics.”
Smith, who was hired by Belton ISD trustees in February 2020, believes parents “should have a say and oversight” into the materials their children are reading or checking out from campus libraries.
“Throughout last spring, we worked to provide more parent partnerships about this very topic, which resulted in communication with parents through an email in July,” he said. “The purpose of that email and these actions was to ensure parents had specific ways to become more involved in the library books their children are reading.”
However, Smith wants Belton ISD to ensure it’s following all laws and governing policies first.
“There are specific state and federal laws that apply to library books in the state of Texas,” he said. “I believe those items should be our guide. Specifically, the permanent removal of books from library shelves without a strong process would be a legal mistake.”
Parent monitoring
Currently, parents can log in to Destiny — a program that lets users monitor available library content — to view their child’s library history. If concerns arise, parents can speak with their child’s librarian to flag books to ensure that their child cannot check them out.
“If a formal request is made to remove access to a library book for all students, the process is moved to a committee of at least five members that includes a parent, teacher, principal and librarian,” Belton ISD said in a letter to parents. “The committee will read and review the book, and make a recommendation on whether to remove the book from circulation or keep it.”
Parents interested in serving on the committee can submit a request to Belton ISD.
“I’m not interested in banning books arbitrarily, nor am I interested in having obscene material in our libraries for students to access,” Smith said. “I am interested in ensuring our actions and our materials align with the values that make this community strong. Through thoughtful work, I believe we can have a good process that allows us to partner with parents, review material if needed and address the material in the appropriate legal fashion.”