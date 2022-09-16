The Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation will host its annual red carpet event, benefiting Belton ISD teachers and students, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton.
Educational fundraiser set next month in Belton
