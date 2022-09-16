Teacher grants

Third-grade teacher Greta Jones, center, was surprised Wednesday when the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation stopped by her Southwest Elementary classroom in Belton to award her a $1,500 grant to buy headphones for her class. 

 Courtesy of Belton ISD

The Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation will host its annual red carpet event, benefiting Belton ISD teachers and students, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton.

