BELTON — A former Temple city employee who pleaded guilty to an injury to a child charge was sentenced Thursday to five years deferred adjudication probation.
Thomas Dean Spurlock, 40, of Temple, allegedly sexually assaulted a girl for at least three years, an arrest affidavit said.
The girl was 18 when she reported the incidents to the Temple Police Department. The assaults began when the girl was 15, she said.
“The victim, now an adult, after consultation with her concerning what she wanted to occur, agreed that this should be the recommended punishment that he should serve,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Thursday.
Spurlock was a utility technician in the Public Works Department. He was put on paid administrative leave in August 2016 when the investigation began. He was terminated Aug. 26, 2016, according to the affidavit.
Spurlock’s sentencing for the third-degree felony was in the 27th District Court. Judge John Gauntt presided.