A Houston man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly used a vase as a weapon to assault a person.
Jaqwin Onoriode Miller, 20, was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Belton officers went at about 3 p.m. to the 1700 block of Shady Lane, where they arrested Miller. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment, spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Miller was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, held in lieu of a $100,000 bond on the second-degree felony charge.
Violent burglary investigation
Temple Police officers are investigating an alleged violent burglary Tuesday night.
Officers went at about 8:50 p.m. to the 800 block of South 31st Street, where residents said a man knocked on the door and forced his way in when the victim opened the door, police spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
The man demanded items that belonged to someone else, so the victim gave him the items, the report said.
The suspect reportedly physically assaulted the victim before he left the residence, Weems said.
Although the victim wasn’t taken to the hospital, officers saw injuries, according to Weems.