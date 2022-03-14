The Bell County fire marshal continues to investigate a residential fire in Morgan’s Point Resort that killed one person.
Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department Public Information Officer Jim Snyder said his department and the fire marshal’s office were at the scene of the fire two days in a row investigating. It has not been revealed whether the fire was accidental or intentional.
“As far as I understand, they are still doing their investigation and haven’t determined anything yet,” he said.
During a Commissioners Court meeting, Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said that the three homes were considered total losses and confirmed one death.
“It is unlikely that the cause of the fire can be determined due to the extent of the damage,” he said. “The state fire marshal’s office was coming out with their K-9 unit to see if they could find anything.”
The age and gender of the person have not been determined yet by the department, and the identity has not been released, waiting on notification of the next of kin.
“The body has been sent to Dallas for investigation,” Snyder said.
Several Bell County agencies battled the fire that started early Sunday morning.
“We had units from Moffat, Temple, and around noon Temple EMS AMR responded,” Snyder said. “Morgan’s Point (Resort) had several apparatuses out there to include our ladder and the Marine 61, the boat that we have.”
The fire began at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Lemonwood Vista Drive, where three buildings, including an unoccupied home, were destroyed in the fire.
Winds of up to 10 mph played a factor in the spread of the fire.
“We’re getting back into brush (fire) season,” said Snyder. “We’re seeing an uptick with the drier air, and the higher winds make that problematic. As far as structure fires, we’re not seeing an uptick on those. Those are kind of rare.”
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.