A man fatally shot by his brother early Saturday morning has been identified by Temple Police.
Torben Meyer, 24, was shot Saturday morning at the Woodbridge Crossing Apartments, 202 Woodbridge Blvd., spokesman Cody Weems said.
A 16-year-old suspect went to the Temple Police Department at about 12:40 a.m. and said he had shot his brother. Officers responded to the apartment complex and found Meyer’s body.
The victim’s relatives have been notified, Weems said Monday.
The 16-year-old remains in custody at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.
“The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation,” he said in a statement.