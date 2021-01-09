BELTON — Spurring economic development along Interstate 35 in South Belton has been a coveted goal of local officials here for years.
The city of Belton spent more than $2 million to extend its wastewater lines to the area — and that’s just the beginning of that endeavor. Eventually, the South Belton sewer will stretch from Holland Road and end near the Lampasas River — opening up wide swaths of acreage for commercial and residential development.
Some development has occurred. A new retail strip called the Expo Plaza Center is under construction off of I-35 and Loop 121.
A new water line that will be built along the east side of the interstate may speed up development. Construction on the $878,787 project started this past week, according to the city of Belton.
Killeen-based McLean Construction is building the line. The project is funded by the Belton Economic Development Corp.
“Extending water and sewer to this area of Belton is necessary for development along I-35,” Public Works Director Angellia Points said. “I am confident that the infrastructure investments of the city and Belton Economic Development Corporation will lead to commercial, retail and residential growth in South Belton.”
Construction is expected to take about nine months. The city expects it will be completed by September.
Cynthia Hernandez, the Belton EDC executive director, said this project is key to the city’s future. That was the main reason the Belton EDC board of directors threw its support behind the project.
Basic infrastructure initiatives, such as this one, appear to be simple at first glance. But lacking water and sewer lines can mean a city can lose out on major economic development projects.
“Basically just as a community, the lack of infrastructure can be a barrier to growth. Sometimes it’s even a deterrent for private investment,” Hernandez said. “The board found this as an important project for our community. The investment in the I-35 water line will be a catalyst for the development that will occur in South Belton.”
City of Belton planning documents envision the land around the interstate in South Belton as commercial areas.
“The board’s decision to fund the water line — coupled with the city’s planned wastewater line expansion — those two components are going to be key to facilitate future development on I-35,” the BEDC executive director said.
Hernandez and other city leaders hope these strides to remove hurdles will make developing South Belton even easier — and attract businesses to the Bell County seat.
“We do hope that investors and developers alike will see this as an invitation to do business in Belton because we’re taking out some of those barriers,” she said.
This is the second major infrastructure project the Belton EDC has funded.
It previously threw its dollars behind a nearly $500,000 project to improve East Street in downtown Belton. It included new sidewalks and better parking.
The pair of infrastructure initiatives won’t be the last from the Belton EDC.
“Currently, we’re working on the design for doing water and wastewater along (Interstate) 14,” Hernandez said. “Our board is just pleased to make these investments to help with the growth of Belton.”