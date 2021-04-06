A 40-year-old driver who police said appeared to fall asleep at the wheel struck a Temple Police vehicle Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. as Officer Hassan Enriquez was parked in an SUV on the shoulder of in the 7200 block of Airport Road near Temple Fire Station No. 8.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the eastbound motorist crossed the westbound lanes and hit the officer’s vehicle head on.
The driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for non-life-threatening injuries, Arreguin said.
Enriquez, who was not transported by EMS, is being evaluated for possible injuries.
Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information can contact the department at 254-298-5500.