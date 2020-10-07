Bell County’s incidence rate spiked to 101.7 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people on Wednesday, as active cases increased to 369 — seven more than Tuesday.
There are now 5,643 cases in Bell County, and at least 5,187 people have reportedly recovered. Deaths remained at 87, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The Belton Independent School District has five active cases with 80 percent of infections stemming from elementary campuses. There are two cases at Sparta Elementary, one case at High Point Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary and one at “other departments / buildings.”
Killeen Independent School District’s dashboard, which is updated in the mornings, identified four students and 13 staff members as having tested positive for COVID-19 this week. There have been a total of 131 cases in Killeen ISD since tracking began on March 16.
Salado Independent School District has not reported any new cases in more than a week. An 11th-grade student, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 27, was the district’s most recent case.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard is yet to be updated, as new information is typically released around 5 p.m. The latest update, which tracked known cases between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, showed 10 active cases: six at Temple High, two at Lamar Middle School, one at Jefferson Elementary and one attributed to “auxiliary.”
Milam County update
Eight cases were logged in the past two days following a series of nasal swab tests in Milam County. There are two hospitalizations reported, as COVID-19 related deaths remain at seven.
Cameron accounts for 50 percent of Milam County’s cumulative cases, according to county information. Rockdale trails in second with 28 percent.
Meanwhile, those in their 40s represent a majority of Milam County’s cases.
In his daily report, Judge Steve Young noted how cumulative cases in the remaining Milam County communities are in single digits. He emphasized how COVID-19 testing is available for local residents.
“If you are a Milam County resident with COVID-19 symptoms, we will administer a free rapid test,” Young said.
Telegram staff writer Deborah McKeon contributed to this report.