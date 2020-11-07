BELTON — The Bell County Commissioners Court will meet Monday to consider two items related to the county’s administration of health services.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said Friday that the court would consider applying for a grant aimed at the county’s Veterans Treatment Court program. The court will also vote on entering into a partnership to offer psychiatric care for county inmates.
Both items are being proposed by County Court at Law 3 Judge Rebecca DePew, who presides over the county’s drug treatment and veterans treatment courts.
The grant for the treatment court would be for $30,000 to enhance its operations, and hire additional staff. If the money is received the county also plans to develop a new phone app that would help participants in the court maintain accountability and be alerted of required drug tests.
The proposed psychiatric care for inmates would be provided by Baylor Scott & White, and would help those suffering from a combination of mental health and substance abuse issues.
The county hopes to expand the program in the future beyond one-on-one therapy, allowing for group therapy, but will need to wait until the end of the pandemic. Until there can be group sessions, there will be a limit of five inmates receiving the sessions.
Both issues will be discussed at the 9 a.m. meeting in the second floor courtroom of the Belton Historic Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.