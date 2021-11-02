Temple ISD voters on Tuesday voted down two propositions totaling $184.9 million.
The first proposition — for a bulk of the district’s improvements at $178.3 million — was denied by just three votes — 50.04% of the ballots cast, while the second proposition — for $6.6 million in improvements to Wildcat Stadium — failed with 59% voting against the measure.
Final unofficial results were posted just after 10 p.m.
Proposition A, which was pegged to cost residents with a $200,000 home valuation about $240 annually, would have funded nearly 30 projects, including a new southeast elementary school for $38.2 million, infrastructure replacements and add 14 classrooms to existing campuses.
Superintendent Bobby Ott noted how stakeholders heavily favored this package during the district’s three citizen advisory committee meetings held this summer at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
Daniel Mungia, who participated in Temple ISD’s citizen advisory committee meetings, was advocating for the $184.9 million bond package on Tuesday from across the Temple Annex — one of the many polling locations established in the area.
Mungia, a member of Temple High’s graduating class of 1992, said all of the projects outlined in the bond package are important to him.
“My kids were involved in everything,” he previously told the Telegram. “Right now, my youngest is a junior in high school … and he was part of the CTE program in welding, does lighting for fine arts and is also a football player. So all of it is really important to me, because I want to make sure we excel in every aspect of our school district.”
That attitude did not change on Election Day.
“I called all my family and friends, and went out and talked to as many people as possible about the bond,” Mungia, who cast his ballot when early voting began, said. “But it’s great being out here today. I’ve had a lot of people honk and wave in support of the bond.”
Mungia emphasized how the $184.9 million bond will have lasting benefits on the ever-growing district and its surrounding community — a sentiment fellow Temple resident Barbara Walters shared.
“With the growth, they are going to need some more schools I am sure,” Walters said.
However, retired Temple resident Margie Frasier disagrees.
“The last Temple ISD bond was six years ago … and the schools are a lot nicer than what we had when I was (a student),” she said. “We don’t need more taxes.”
Despite some residents, like Frasier, not favoring the package, Ott has repeatedly been thankful to the Temple ISD community for engaging in the process.
“I think that if there’s anything that people have been able to see from this process … it’s that the TISD administration and school board has really done everything that we can to be inclusive,” he previously said.