It’s an annual Christmas tradition for Temple firefighters.
A group of firefighters — Temple Professional Firefighters Association Local No. 846 — were up early Christmas day to deliver toys to patients at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
They arrived not by sleigh but in bright red Temple Fire & Rescue engines, which parked in front of the hospital.
The group — some in uniform, others dressed in festive red and white Christmas attire — made their rounds at the hospital to deliver 150 gifts to children spending their holiday in the hospital.
Temple Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Matthew Perrine said the toy distribution is always a treat for firefighters.
“So many of the kids just perk right up” when they get a toy on Christmas morning, Perrine said. “It’s like a bit of normalcy, a brief moment for them to forget about being in the hospital.”
Temple firefighters have been donating toys to the children’s hospital for more than a decade.
Temple Professional Firefighters Association Local No. 846 distributes new toys for children ranging in age from newborns to teenagers. Members lined up at the hospital and carried in bags and boxes full of brightly colored items for patients.
“It’s very important to us and the kids here,” Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles previously told the Telegram.
Temple Fire & Rescue conducts a separate effort to provide gifts to the community through its Rescue Elves program.
Department spokesman Santos Soto said Wednesday the agency had no major incidents on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning.
That enabled firefighters to donate time for the charitable effort, Perrine said.
“We’re not going 100 percent on calls…so this gives us the opportunity to be of service in other ways,” Perrine said. “It’s very humbling (for firefighters) to provide gifts for these kids.”