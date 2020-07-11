The Bell County Commissioners Court is slated to hold a discussion at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton about the Confederate soldier statue located on the northwest corner of the Bell County Courthouse grounds.
Commissioners will hear from residents about whether the Confederate soldier statue should remain in place or be moved to a new location.
The discussion will be in the Assembly Hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 Loop 121 in Belton. Precinct 1 Commissioner Russell Schneider said this hearing is being held at the Bell County Expo Center so attendees can better distance from each other.
“It’s a larger area that we can spread out in. I don’t know how many people to anticipate, but we want to be able to have something indoor wide apart,” Schneider said. “We’re just listening for comments and suggestions, and kind of just opening it up as a workshop as requested.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson discussed the statue’s proposed relocation during his 2017 campaign. Although Whitson said he wanted the statue to remain on the grounds because it is a part of history, he said he believes the question of relocating the 104-year-old Confederate soldier statue should be put to a countywide vote.
Bell County United for Reform — a collective of Bell County residents fighting racial injustices and working toward social and economic reform — recently started an online petition at change.org, calling for the relocation of the Confederate soldier statue. The petition had garnered almost 2,400 signatures by Friday evening.
“Many residents reported that the presence of the monument at our courthouse made them feel unwelcome, undervalued and disrespected,” a statement on the petition page said. “We are asking our local leaders to relocate the Bell County Courthouse Confederate monument to a more appropriate setting that is not connected to a justice complex.”
Bell County United for Reform offered three options for relocations: The South Belton Cemetery, 603 S. Penelope St. in Belton; North Belton Cemetery, 1500 N. Main St. in Belton; and the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
They noted how nearly 200 combined Confederate soldiers are buried at the two cemeteries, and highlighted the effect if placed in a museum.
“Unlike a courthouse, a museum isn’t a justice complex and often exhibits artifacts that teach visitors local history in a non-threatening way,” Bell County United for Reform said.
During his time in office, former Bell County Judge Jon Burrows had allowed the Sons of Confederate Veterans to fly the Stars and Bars Confederate flag during Confederate Heroes Day — just feet away from the Confederate soldier statue on the courthouse grounds.
