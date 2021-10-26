BELTON — The Belton Senior Activity Center is planning for several events in November.
The center’s next dance will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, with participants asked to bring a dish to share. Out of the Blue band will perform at the dance.
On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, the center will hold its garage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. The annual arts and crafts sale, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.
A Veterans Day celebration is planned from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, the center said. A reception will be held at 8:30 a.m. that morning.
“We invite area veterans and their families to join us for this important event,” Judy Owens, activity director at the center, said.
The center is located at 842 S. Mitchell St., Belton.