TROY — After trashing its previous contract, the city of Troy has now contracted the services of a new company to help it manage its solid waste and recycling.
The city announced that January was the start of a new contract with Frontier Waste Solutions, after its previous provider terminated its contract. The city’s former provider, Waste Management, announced in September 2017 that it would terminate its contract with the city as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Jeff Straub, city administrator for Troy, said he knows the change to a new provider will take time for residents, especially with some changes to the service.
“So far it has been great but we have just begun,” Straub said. “It is a long time thing and there is going to be an adjustment period in the beginning like anything is new to a community.”
Straub said the new contract will cost the city more money than they previously were spending, but noted that all the other contracts would have cost more.
To pay for the new cost, the city announced an increase customer’s monthly solid waste rates from $13.15 to $15.27 when including sales tax. This will be an increase of $2.12 per month for customers.
Straub said the other three providers that the city considered dealing with would have charged about $5 more per month for customers.
While customers will be paying more, they also will be receiving 95-gallon roll-out trash cans. Straub said this would be the first time the city’s waste management services would provide these to residents, previously having them use their own trash cans, bags or cardboard boxes.
Straub said this former haphazard system, which the city had had since at least 1986 when the previous company was hired, was hard on workers who had to get out and throw in the trash even in the heat and cold.
“Trash day around here was a mess,” Straub said. “People had their own trash containers here for decades, it is the only place that I have ever seen that didn’t have a trash can available to them from the trash company.”
The new bins will also include a similarly sized container for recycling, which will be much larger than what residents had been using.
On the city’s Facebook page, some residents were unhappy about the price increase while others were excited for the much larger recycling bins which could hold 95 gallons.
“I love this,” Kacy Jarma, a Troy resident, said. “When we were in Temple we found that the larger recycle can made us recycle more, and we actually had a lot less trash.”
Despite the changes, most times for pickups in the city will remain the same except for recycling, which will change from once a week to once every two weeks.
The new contract has meant an investment from both the city and the company, with the city committing to a five-year contract and the company investing money into workers, new trash cans and vehicles in the city.