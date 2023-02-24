Communications Department staffers for the Temple Independent School District have been recognized with three Gold Star Awards and one Silver Star Award by the Texas School Public Relations Association.
The winners were announced at the group’s 61st annual conference Wednesday night in Fort Worth. The awards recognize work produced during the 2021-2022 school year.
Temple ISD won honors in all four Star Awards categories it entered. The department — led by Chief of Communications and Community Relations Christine Parks — was honored with a Gold Star Award for its Bond 2022 website.
TISD also won a Gold Star Award for its Chamber of Commerce Community Guide advertisement and the district’s TISD Leadership Definition Framework logo. Temple ISD won a Silver Star Award for its Choose Temple ISD human resources teacher recruitment video.
TISD competed with all Texas districts with 15,000 or fewer students — including some districts and departments that are almost twice as big as the Temple district.
“I am really proud of our Communications Department. From crisis communication to student celebrations and everything in between, we have consistently shared the Temple ISD story in a way that has built trust and confidence across the community,” Parks said in a statement. “In the last few years, I have often been asked to describe Temple ISD’s ‘formula’ for effective communications. It is hard to ‘formulaically’ define our process, but in the most simplistic terms, we tell our story to the primary audience in the best format at the right time. We are very deliberate about prioritizing our staff and families first when it comes to communicating messages — they need to hear from us before anyone else.”
The TSPRA Star Awards recognize the outstanding education communications and projects of submitting members each year, according to a news release.
Submissions are judged on set criteria and there are 47 main categories of competition covering various media such as newsletters, programs, posters, reports, writing, image/identity packages, photography, graphics, video, electronic presentations, campaigns, events and web sites. Judges award Gold, Silver or Bronze winners and schools are divided into three groups. There are separate competitions for districts with 15,000 students or less, 15,000-40,000 students and 40,000 or more students. This year’s winners were selected from more 1,630 entries.
Temple ISD school board president Dan Posey praised the Communication Department.
“We have an outstanding Communications Department headed by Christine Parks and her team of Jon Wallin and Eric Larson,” Posey said. “They have advanced external and internal communications with our families and the community. Their achievements are just another example of how Temple ISD excels locally, regionally and across the state.”
The Communications Department’s awards will also be recognized at the TISD school board meeting on April 10 at the TISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way.