A 42-year-old Temple man with a criminal history in four states allegedly beat a pregnant woman Sunday and said he would kill her, an arrest affidavit said.
Dennis Cory Wilson, arrested and charged with assault of a pregnant person, was at his girlfriend’s home at about 12:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of South General Bruce Drive.
He broke windows and left before Temple Police officers arrived, department spokesman Cody Weems said.
Wilson was found near Birdcreek Terrace and SW HK Dodgen Loop. Weems said Wilson had scratches on his arms and admitted he slapped his pregnant girlfriend.
The victim’s left eye was bruised and swollen shut. Bruises were visible on her neck, too.
The woman told officers Wilson pushed her onto a bed and punched her head, covered her face with a pillow and strangled her with his hands, the affidavit said.
She said she rolled to her side to protect her baby, and then Wilson hit her back with a belt and kicked her back while he said he would kill her.
Wilson left, came back and asked her for money. The victim told him to leave and she’d paid the money to the hotel. He then reportedly hit her head and she fell on the floor. Wilson kicked her back and left, according to Weems.
The victim was treated by Temple EMS and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The arrest warrant was issued by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Wilson’s bond was set at $25,000.