Belton ISD trustees unanimously approved a resolution on Monday that sets the stage for redistricting within the school system — a process that began in October 2020 after new U.S. Census data was released.
The district, which had 45,158 residents within its boundaries in 2010, now has 63,659 residents, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.
However, that growth did not occur equally throughout Belton ISD’s five trustee districts.
“Right now, you can see that there’s a 5,370 differential between the highest and lowest (populated districts),” Mike Morrison, a professor at Baylor Law School, said during a special board meeting on Monday. “We need to get close to the same number of people. It doesn’t have to be perfect … but the difference between them needs to be under 10%.”
Currently, Belton ISD — which saw its largest growth in Area 4 and its lowest growth in Area 3 — has a near 42% deviation.
“Clearly the district has to redistrict,” Morrison, who has assisted in redistricting efforts throughout Central Texas for more than 40 years, said. “If you’re going to add population to (Area 3), at least some of it must come from (Area 2) … and your most high growth district, (Area 4), has to shed people. But you’ve got to put people from (Area 4) where they don’t further imbalance the population.”
Under the newly adopted redistricting plan, there would be 12,811 residents in Area 1, 12,685 residents in Area 2, 12,667 residents in Area 3, 12,404 residents in Area 4 and 13,092 residents in Area 5 — a deviation of 5.4%
Population taken from Area 2, Morrison said, would be replenished by Area 2 extending into the existing boundaries of Area 4 and Area 5.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said the district’s next steps will be to sit down with its legal counsel.
“Our next steps will be … to get new maps drawn, so we can post those out for the public and to make sure that those maps are used for all future BISD elections for the next decade,” he said.
These updated boundaries will become effective on Jan. 1, 2022, according to Belton ISD.