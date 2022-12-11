The Thanksgiving turkey bones have been turned to soup. All the calories from those luscious pies and cakes have now settled on the hips and thighs.
It’s time to think about filling up plates and glasses for Christmas dinner.
While the term “old-fashioned Christmas” conjures mixed images, early Texas Christmases were quite different from what most people imagine.
And, quite surprisingly, cans of Borden’s condensed milk often saved Christmas dinner for many on the desolate frontier.
According to the 17th-century customs in Texas chronicled in a 1941 issue of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly, “Without rum, there would have been no holiday season in the old
buccaneer days, for on celebration days the daily ration was trebled. Methods of preparing the holiday punch have not mutated greatly. The rum was stronger, the hot water more muddled, and the sugar was damp, brown and molasses-flavored; and in the buccaneer camps, they got both spices and limes from Jamaica; and when the condiments were lacking, a little red pepper took the place and added ‘kick’ to the taste.”
Although details are scarce about the first yuletide repast served in 19th century Bell County back before the county was created, it probably was a sweet deal.
The Little River Fort’s construction began in November 1836 under the supervision of Sgt. George Bernard Erath (1813-1891). The fort covered half an acre near the junction of the Leon and Lampasas rivers in what is now Bell County. Six or seven cabins stood against the north wall of a 9-foot-high stockade, and a 16-foot-square blockhouse provided additional defense. By that Christmas, the men reported they had several hundred pounds of honey collected in animal sacks stored around the camp.
The fort was first called Fort Smith, but eventually the area took its official name from its proximity to the Little River settlement that it was built to protect. After 1841, its name was changed to Fort Griffin in honor of Moses Griffin, a local settler who maintained the fort after it was abandoned by the government.
For certain, early Bell settlers made do and were thankful for whatever they could catch and roast on an open pit. For many, Christmas dinner was “luck on the hoof.”
James Mason Lewallen (1949-1946) arrived in what would later become the Temple area in 1874. He had fashioned a makeshift dugout shelter — his first home in Texas.
Antelope were “as thick as jackrabbits,” he recalled. He and three companions on Christmas Eve snared their Christmas dinner — “four fat young antelope killed near his home.”
“Shopping” — really, hunting — for yuletide dinner required a community effort. James Buchanan Gillett (1856-1937), a Texas Ranger and rancher who later wrote about his adventures on the Central Texas frontier, described how he and his buddies figured a few “servings” of bullets were necessary ingredients for Christmas dinner.
“The boys (his fellow Rangers) were all anxious to try their new guns, and as Christmas approached, we decided to have a real yuletide dinner. (We) visited a big turkey roost on the head of Elm Creek and killed seven big wild turkeys, and on our return (we) bagged a fine buck deer. (Another Ranger) hunted on the San Saba and brought in six or eight wild geese and about a dozen mallard ducks. The baker cooked up the pies while the wife of the captain furnished the fruitcake. Some of the boys made eggnog; and altogether we had the finest Christmas dinner that ever graced the boards of a Ranger camp.”
Other early Texas yule experiences were meager but blessed respite from hunger. An immigrant in 1828 bound from the Gulf Coast and heading for Stephen F. Austin’s headquarters described how local families treated him to Christmas dinner consisting of “some hominy, beat in a wooden mortar, and fresh milk.” The meal “was gratefully received and promptly dispatched,” according to the hungry traveler.
The paltry provisions on the prairie frontier challenged a cook’s ingenuity, but some settlers had access to what could be considered “convenience foods.” Canned milk, for example, salvaged Christmas dinner for surveyor John Edward “Jack” Elgin (1850-1938) and his crew in 1872.
He and the survey crew were stuck in an isolated area of West Texas when they quit work for what Elgin called “a Christmas banquet” that “no prince, potentate or magnate ever sat down to such a feast.” First, they had collected 14 varieties of meat — among them deer, bear, rabbit, prairie dog, possum, turkey, goose, brant, ducks, prairie chicken, curlew, quail and other birds. The bear was killed in a bee tree; so, the hunters retrieved the honey for their feast.
“We could have had 16, as one of our hunters offered to furnish us with a mess of rattlesnakes and polecats, which he assured us were a most excellent delicacy, but our cook drew the line at these,” Elgin wrote.
The crew’s holiday feast included two rare delicacies — bacon and canned milk.
“The most expensive meat which we had upon the table was bacon, which we had to haul 500 miles,” Elgin recalled.
The canned milk saved many travelers in desolate areas. Developed by Gail Borden Jr. (1801-1874), inventor and founder of the Borden Milk Co., received a patent for a process to condense milk in vacuum in 1856 while living in Galveston.
When the Civil War brought intensified demand for condensed milk, sales grew so much that Borden’s success was assured. He also invented processes for condensing various fruit juices, for extract of beef, and for coffee.
Elgin also carried with him “a very good supply of Borden’s condensed milk” that he described as “a kind of paste. The can was opened and, with warm water added to it, a large amount of excellent milk was made.”
Thus, Borden’s milk created Christmas magic for the lonesome workers.