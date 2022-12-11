Dinner for two

Two frontier cowboys break for a meal in 1911. Early settlers made do and were thankful for whatever they could catch and roast on an open pit. For many, Christmas dinner was “luck on the hoof” — whatever they could catch and roast over an open flame.

 Texas History Portal

The Thanksgiving turkey bones have been turned to soup. All the calories from those luscious pies and cakes have now settled on the hips and thighs.

