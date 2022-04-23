BELTON — When he was a child living in North Temple, he carried his Polaroid camera around taking pictures of the neighborhood cats.
Earl Nottingham, speaking Friday in the Bell County Museum’s 2022 Spring Lecture Series, said he had no idea he would become a professional photographer. But here he was, promoting his book, “Wild Focus: 25 Years of Texas Parks and Wildlife Photography.”
“I wanted to be a cardiologist,” he said, because a lot of doctors lived in his neighborhood. Along the way, Algebra II and other subjects left him “in a fog.”
His spent his early school days at Jefferson Elementary and then Lamar Junior High, where he was introduced to photography. A teacher showed him how to develop negatives in the darkroom.
“It was magical,” Nottingham said. “Ever since that point I have loved photography.”
Nottingham put a non-detailed map of Texas on the screen for the audience.
“For the last 25 years, this was my office,” he said, speaking of his role as TP&W’s chief photographer.
He revearsed his rather indirect route of getting to that position. After graduating from Temple High School, he said, he enrolled at Temple College, then known as Temple Junior College. He kicked around in Atlanta, and came back home to work for the Temple Daily Telegram for a couple of years.
He was looking into advanced training in photography when someone suggested the institution now named Texas A&M University-Commerce, said to have a “great photography school.”
“It was one of the best decisions I’ve made,” he said. “They were very well-rounded. I graduated with the basics — all the tools of photography.”
He soon learned that freelance photographers don’t make a lot of money, he said. He then took a tour in Colorado. When finding out he was a Texan, he said, everyone he met asked him about the cows, horses and such like.
“It made me think back on all these beautiful places in Texas that people don’t understand,” he said.
He “lit a shuck” back to Texas, he said, with “more of a storytelling approach” to his photography.
“I had the equipment,” he said. “I had the knowledge.
“Now I had a direction.”
Browsing through magazine racks at the Temple Mall, he found a Texas Highways magazine and liked the photos. In those days, he said, the editors’ phone numbers were there for the world to see. He called one of them and asked if they needed any pictures.
Well, the editor told him doubtfully, they were doing a story on the Frio River. Nottingham could try getting a photo if he wanted to.
“I picked up my camera,” Nottingham said.
He spent a week shooting along the South Texas river. Not only did the magazine buy several of his photos, he said — they put one of them on the front cover. That got his freelancing started, he said.
Then to his surprise, a few years later, someone at Texas Parks and Wildlife called and said their chief photographer was retiring. They already had about 150 applicants, but would he like to try?
“I got it,” he said
That was 1996, and he retired in March of 2021.
“It gave me the freedom to tell the story of Texas in so many different ways,” he said.
Nottingham then showed the audience examples of what is in his book.
“I had to go through about 200,000 images and get them down to about 200,” he said. “I had to look at old slides.”
When he got to the digital photos, he said, the job became easier.
Most of his photography was for the magazine itself, he said. The magazine was initiated during World War II, he said, so Texas soldiers could see things about home.
The magazine started out being about fishing and hunting, he said, but has changed with the world. A lot of Texas families used to go to the river and camp out, he said, but no one does that any more. At the same time, he said, new outdoor interests, such as kayaking and rock climbing, are now popular.
“There’s really this urge in people to get out,” he said.
Nottingham said he decided to break the book into three broad chapters: Wild Places, Wild Things and Faces. A lot of his photos drew oohhs and aahhs from the audience.
During his talk, Nottingham shared things about the art of photography. The capabilities of the new digital cameras are making for better photos, he said. They have so much sensitivity to light that “you can get images you couldn’t get.”
About 12 years ago, he said, he tried using drones.
“I never looked back,” he said.
Drones are better than using helicopters or other aircraft, he said.