A suspect has been hospitalized following an officer involved shooting Monday night in Killeen, according to Killeen Police Commander Ronnie Supak.
Killeen Police officers responded to a violent domestic disturbance at about 11 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Vermont Drive in Killeen. The first officer arrived on scene at 11:17 p.m. and came into contact with a suspect outside a residence. During that contact, the officer discharged his firearm and the suspect fled in a vehicle.
A pursuit followed and eventually the suspect's unoccupied vehicle was found in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Drive. Officers conducted a search of the area and found the suspect hiding in a culvert in the 1300 block of S. Second Street.
The suspect was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Unit responded to the scene and requested the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers for an independent investigation.
In accordance with policy, the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an administrative review and the Texas Rangers will lead the primary investigation into this incident. As per protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave.