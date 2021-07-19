Now, she is in limbo in the Central American country.
Carruth, a local dog trainer, had planned a vacation with her boyfriend to give Maya, a service dog she had been training, to a disabled woman in Honduras.
After booking a flight in June, she arrived in Roatan, Honduras, on July 9 with Maya and her own service dog, Dante. The idea was to stay until Sunday.
But a day after landing there, she received an email from United Airlines stating “dogs from your departure country barred from entering U.S.”
That’s when the confusion and panic set in.
“It was supposed to be a heartwarming, uniting vacation that my boyfriend was also going to be experiencing with me,” she said on a post to the Temple City Watch Facebook page.
But beginning July 14, the CDC issued a temporary suspension for dogs imported from high-risk countries for dog rabies. Honduras is on that list.
That meant Dante wouldn’t be allowed on her planned flight back home. So that also meant that Carruth wasn’t coming home either.
“I will not leave my service dog,” she said on the post. “He is a medical necessity, not a pet, and not just ‘a companion.’ He is a dog that I rely on every day.”
Carruth, who has traveled several times domestically and internationally with her service dog, said that Dante has been up-to-date on all vaccinations since he was born and that she is also overly protective, not allowing him to interact with any dogs she doesn’t know extensively.
Carruth also said before her departure, she checked all of the records from United Airlines for any additional requirements for Dante, and read an “important notices” link that was sent to her email. She was unable to find any information about rabies, only warnings from the CDC about COVID-19, she said.
“Even to this exact moment, the United Airlines’ email (about) ‘required testing and important information’ says nothing about the rabies ban,” she said on her post.
Carruth said she had not been able to secure internet access to read her email while there, that Dante, a dog she has spent hundreds of hours working with and training, could have possibly been handed over to animal control services in Honduras.
According to its website, the CDC can issue a permit for U.S. citizens from high-risk countries to bring their dogs into the United States. But such permits will be issued on “an extremely limited basis.”
Carruth has since tried to obtain a permit, but has been told it can take up to six weeks, and that if she is denied, her service dog will not be allowed back in the U.S.
She is now left wondering if she will have enough medication to last.
“I do not have enough medication to be here longer than one week to 10 days if I ration past my flight departure date,” Carruth said on her post. “I can and will endure pain, but I will not leave Dante, as the CDC is suggesting.”