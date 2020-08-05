Temple College announced plans to make $500 emergency financial aid grants available this fall to students impacted by the coronavirus.
Funding for the grants is coming from money the college received from the federal government as part of the CARES Act, according to a news release. The college used some of the money to provide $300 emergency aid grants to students taking six hours of summer classes.
The fall emergency aid grants will only be available to students who apply for them. The grants can be used to cover expenses such as tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care, the release said.
To be eligible for a fall 2020 emergency aid grant, a student must be registered for 12 or more hours or for all courses necessary to complete a degree program and must be eligible to participate in federal student financial aid programs under Section 484 of the Higher Education Act of 1965. Students enrolled only in 2nd 8-week courses are eligible to receive grants, but payments may be delayed until October.
The deadline to register for fall classes is Aug. 14.
Brandon Bozon, TC vice president for administrative services, said eligible students will receive their grant via direct deposit if they have bank information on file with the business office. Otherwise, payments will be made by check with the first disbursements to be made Aug. 12.
Bozon said students should apply as soon as possible to secure a grant. Available funds are limited and once funding is exhausted, no additional grants will be made.
Local high school graduates who qualified for $500 scholarships this fall are not eligible to apply for the emergency aid grants, according to the release.
Students who wish to apply for a fall emergency financial aid grant can visit www.templejc.edu/safety/coronavirus/cares-grants/.