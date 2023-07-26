The Temple area is on pace to one of its top-five years for triple-digit heat since at least 1950, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, and meteorologists say the blistering heat wave is unlikely to end soon.
So far this year, there have been 30 100-degree days — far below the 79 days recorded in 2011. There were 49 triple-digit days in 1998, 42 in both 2000 and 2022, and 38 in 1996.
There is a lot of traditionally hot Texas summer left on the calendar since fall doesn’t official start until Sept. 23.
The National Weather Service said the year-to-date triple-digit totals — from Jan. 1 through July 25 — for 2023 are the fourth most on record. In 2011, there were 35 days of 100-degree heat during the same time frame.
If current 10-day forecasts hold true, the Temple area’s string of extreme temperatures will hit 40 by Aug. 5. High temperatures over the next 10 days will range from 100 to 104 degrees and no rain is in the forecast, according to Monique Sellers, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
“It’s been a hot first half of the summer, and I’m not seeing anything to change that,” she said. “I think Temple can expect more of the same — triple-digit temperatures just about every day.”
“We’re just not getting any help from the jet stream, which is fairly normal this time of year,” Sellers said. “It’s staying far to the north, and we’re not seeing cloud cover or rain to break the heat.”
The continued searing heat has prompted the Salvation Army of Bell County to continue providing a cool, safe place for those seeking relief from the sun.
Demand has increased at The Salvation Army’s McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple.
“We are blessed to help people who need a place to escape the summer heat,” said Auxiliary Capt. Dawn Beckham. “We’ve been averaging about 30 people a day — some are homeless, others are living in houses without adequate cooling. All of them need a place to cool off.”
Capt. David Beckham said the center’s doors will be open from 1 to 8 p.m.
“This is for anyone needing a place to cool off,” he said. “They will be able to have an evening meal in our dining area. There is no charge for any services at The Salvation Army. We just want those in need to be safe during the heat of the summer and for them to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.”
The Beckhams said the facility has served more than 30 extra meals every evening since opening the cooling center earlier this summer.
“We could use assistance from the community to help offset the increased food costs,” he said.
Capt. Beckham said The Salvation Army staff works hard all year to raise essential funds that make basic services such as shelter, food and emergency financial assistance possible.