Incumbent Councilwoman Susan Long won reelection to the City Council District 3 seat, which represents most of South Temple.
breaking
Long beats Patterson to retain District 3 council seat
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest
- Tuesday Morning to close all stores, including Temple location
- 2 injured in Temple partial structure collapse
- Witness: Marks confessed to 2019 slaying; judge to rule on testimony before jury
- Temple man indicted on two felony charges, including assaulting an officer
- Juror excused from Marks capital murder trial during closed hearing
- Fort Worth motorist killed in collision near Rockdale
- Enhanced videos shown at Marks capital murder trial
- Temple teenager charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Robbery reported in Temple