BELTON — On Sunday afternoon — her 97th birthday — Josephine Marin sat under a patriotic awning in front of her house and waved at a Fourth of July-themed parade of honking cars filled with relatives.
Numbering about 30, the cars lined up at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot across from Belton Feed and Supply on East Second Street. Some of them had balloons and bunting attached and a few occupants held homemade signs. At 1 p.m. they all drove past Marin’s house on East Third Street.
Her son, Daniel Alcozer, and his wife, Dora, were toward the front of the caravan. He said that among the many relatives were two of his sons, Greg and Dan Alcozer and his daughter, Jacqueline Cabaniss. He said his sister, Mary Arriola, thought of the parade.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to get together on the Fourth of July, because she loves it,” he said of his mother. “So we came up with the idea of a parade in front of her house. It’s a good idea.”
One of the great-grandchildren, Amanda Harding, sat in the car with her husband, Kevin, and their three children, Aubrianna, 11, Julian, 8, and Vada, 2. Amanda said she saw several parades for parties on social media.
“We thought this would be better than cards,” she said. “She always likes to be celebrated.”
Norma Copel of Temple, a granddaughter, held her Maltese Poodle, Bella, and said she and her aunt, Mary Arriola, talked up the parade idea “since we can’t be there because of COVID. We always get together for her birthday every year, one way or another.”
Dora Munoz, one of Marin’s daughters, rode with her husband, James Munoz. “I’ve got to see my mom on her birthday,” she said.
Sophia Gomez, a granddaughter, and her husband, Guillermo, were in about the middle of the caravan.
“Every five years we throw a big party,” she said. “We had a Dutch oven cookoff planned. We couldn’t get together, so we said we’ve got to celebrate somehow. We thought we’d do a parade, waving and honking our horns. She always celebrates the Fourth of July.”
“We’ve come to the parade from way back when I was a girl,” Sophia Gomez said of the Belton Fourth of July parade. “When she got older she couldn’t handle the heat, so after the parade we would all gather at her house.”
She said her grandmother always told them, “‘If I live to be 90, I’ll be happy.’ We had a party at 90, then at 95.” Then she told them, “‘I guess I want to live to 100.’”
The family matriarch doesn’t hear very well, her granddaughter said. “But she loves to tell stories about her childhood and about our childhood. She’ll give you an opinion on something and then she’ll ask, ‘What’s your opinion?’ and you’d better have one. Children get attracted to her. I think it’s just her demeanor.”