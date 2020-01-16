BELTON — A video shows Ricardo Mendoza ran out of bullets, reloaded his gun and fired again as people scattered and ran away during a New Year's Day incident, according to an arrest affidavit.
Mendoza, 23, of Temple, was charged with aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon in the shooting of Preston Zane Bales.
Belton Police officers found Bales in the road with gunshot wounds, the affidavit said. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he was treated for his injuries.
Mendoza and another male were walking on Third Street when a large group of people arrived at his home and reportedly started shooting. Mendoza said he fired back and shot Bales in the process.
Doorbell video posted on Facebook shows the crowd shouted at the other male who had gone inside the residence. No one in the group went near the property or house. The video shows Mendoza as he came outside, stood on the porch and fired at the group. He kept firing his gun as the individuals ran away.
Several people from the group outside the home said a fist fight between the second male and “another member of their group.” Witnesses said no one showed or fired a gun.
Messages on social media showed the second male had invited another person to his home to fight.
“The shooting was an escalation of a dispute that started on social media and was not gang related,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
The arrest affidavit was issued Jan. 10 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Bullets from Mendoza’s gun went through two houses. Both houses had people inside them and the bullets went through the outside and inside walls, a second affidavit said.
Mendoza was in the Williamson County Jail on Wednesday after his arrest on two warrants by the Round Rock Police Department. He also was charged with deadly conduct discharging a firearm. His bonds totaled $75,000.