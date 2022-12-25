Temple firefighters kept busy Christmas Eve battling three separate fires at residences — saving several unattended pets in the process.
Twenty-two Temple Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a single story home at about 12:25 p.m. Saturday at 1020 S. 26th St, Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles said.
“Firefighters arrived to find a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home,” Randles said in a news release. “Firefighters immediately began extinguishment efforts.”
Randles said firefighters quickly verified that the residents were not at home during the fire and were told that several pets were still in the home.
“The pets were located and removed from the residence and treated by Temple EMS units on the scene,” Randles said.
The fire — originated in the kitchen area — was under control within an hour. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the chief said.
“Temple EMS stood by the on the scene and provided care for the pets at the scene,” he said. “Temple Police also responded and assisted with traffic and scene control.”
Less than an hour later, firefighters were busy again — with a blaze to battle at an apartment building.
A fire was reported at Building 3 of the 16-building Magnolia Greens Apartments, 3311 SW. H.K. Dodgen Loop, at about 2:05 p.m., prompting police officers and firefighters to evacuate several residents without incident. Five dogs were in the apartment, but safely removed.
“Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from four different apartments of the two-story residential apartment building,” Randles said. “Responders immediately began evacuating residents and attacking the fire located on the 1st floor of the building in apartment 118, quickly bringing it under control.”
The affected apartment suffered smoke and water damage with heavy damage in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“No one was in the affected apartment and there were no injuries to citizens or fire personnel,” Randles said.
The dogs were treated at the scene by Temple EMS crews.
The fire was under control at 2:34 p.m.
“Temple EMS provided care for the injured pets and stood by in case of injuries,” the fire chief said.
At 5:15 p.m., a structure fire was reported at 808 E. Downs Ave.
Nineteen fire personnel — aided by Temple Police and Temple EMS arrived to heavy smoke coming from the home and “immediately began extinguishment efforts,” Randles said. “Firefighters quickly verified that the residents were not home at the time of the fire.”
The fire was reported under control at 5:46 p.m. Investigators determined that the fire originated near a space heater, but the exact cause remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.